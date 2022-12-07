MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley Interest Astros

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have been at the center of free agency this winter, signing José Abreu and losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets.



Expect them to remain at the center of baseball's offseason happenings.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros "continue to look at free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto as options for their outfield. After losing out on Willson Contreras, they might even explore signing two of the three."

