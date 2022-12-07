X

    MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley Interest Astros

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a ball deep for a home run during the eighth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros have been at the center of free agency this winter, signing José Abreu and losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets.

    Expect them to remain at the center of baseball's offseason happenings.

    According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros "continue to look at free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto as options for their outfield. After losing out on Willson Contreras, they might even explore signing two of the three."

