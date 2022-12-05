X

    Yankees Rumors: Justin Verlander Talks Stalled over 3rd Year Before Mets Contract

    The New York Yankees balked at adding a third year to its contract offer for Justin Verlander, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

    The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday that the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86.6 million contract with Verlander. Should the right-hander hit 140 innings pitched in 2024, there is a $35 million option in his contract that will vest for 2025.

