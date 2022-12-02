Rebuilding the Dodgers: A 111-Win Team's Guide to a Successful Offseason

0 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

If it feels like forever ago that the Los Angeles Dodgers were putting the finishing touches on a historic 111-win season, well, there are good reasons for that.

For one, all those wins were rendered moot when they lost in the first round of the playoffs. And for another, their roster has since been stripped of a ton of pieces.

The challenge before Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and his front office is rebuilding said roster in a responsible way, yet also one that would keep the team on its usual track of success. No small task, given that the Dodgers lead MLB in regular-season wins and the National League in playoff wins over the last decade.

So, let's dive into what the Boys in Blue need, what resources they have and how they might use the latter to fill the former.