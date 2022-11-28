X

    Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Stay Atop 2023 Pro Bowl Voting in 2nd Returns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 24: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass in warmups before of a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots on November 24, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were the top two vote-getters in the first round of Pro Bowl voting last week.

    They remained the top two in the second round of voting returns:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> WR Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. <a href="https://t.co/vSyOhGtA12">pic.twitter.com/vSyOhGtA12</a>

    The entire top five has remained the same, though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leapfrogged New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to move into third place overall.

