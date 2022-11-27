Zach Wilson Clowned by Fans as Mike White, Jets Beat Bears with Justin Fields Out

Al Bello/Getty Images

It might be a few weeks before New York Jets fans see Zach Wilson back on the field.

Starting Sunday in Wilson's place, Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears to improve the team's record to 7-4.

In a battle of the backups, White comprehensively outplayed the Bears' Trevor Siemian, finishing 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He unsurprisingly earned rave reviews.

Beyond praising White, social media was unrelenting in its mockery toward Wilson.

White might end up turning into a pumpkin before too long. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last year and two games later had a four-interception showing in a heavy defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

For now, it's safe to pencil White in as the starter for New York's Week 13 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. He certainly earned the right.

Wilson's Jets tenure might be in serious jeopardy, too. The extent to which the offense was transformed with a different quarterback raises further questions as to his long-term viability.

It wouldn't be a totally unprecedented situation since the Arizona Cardinals cast Josh Rosen aside one year after selecting him with the No. 10 overall pick.

General manager Joe Douglas won't be making any knee-jerk decisions now, but he might at least be charting one possible offseason course in which the Jets identify a more permanent replacement for Wilson.