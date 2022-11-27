X

    Zach Wilson Clowned by Fans as Mike White, Jets Beat Bears with Justin Fields Out

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 27: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    It might be a few weeks before New York Jets fans see Zach Wilson back on the field.

    Starting Sunday in Wilson's place, Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears to improve the team's record to 7-4.

    In a battle of the backups, White comprehensively outplayed the Bears' Trevor Siemian, finishing 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He unsurprisingly earned rave reviews.

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    Mike White today: <a href="https://t.co/kUKom46IxJ">pic.twitter.com/kUKom46IxJ</a>

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    BREAKING: Elijah Moore has officially rescinded his trade request on the condition that Mike White remains the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> QB

    PFF @PFF

    Mike White in a league of his own (literally) <a href="https://t.co/6ZT074uPyP">pic.twitter.com/6ZT074uPyP</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Mike White making sure all his guys eat today !!

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Elijah Moore, in his first game with Mike White, has<br><br>- More receiving yards than he has had in any game this year (64)<br>- His first touchdown of the season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Jets probably need to take Mike White out so their franchise QB doesn't get hurt in garbage time on this turf.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Mike White does appear to have all the makings of a …. DAWGGGGG

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    THIS JUST IN: Mike White's chest x-ray <a href="https://t.co/tfxLygImAa">pic.twitter.com/tfxLygImAa</a>

    Beyond praising White, social media was unrelenting in its mockery toward Wilson.

    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    <a href="https://t.co/55a34KpIC9">pic.twitter.com/55a34KpIC9</a>

    Jason Schreier @jasonschreier

    The New York Jets with Mike White at quarterback instead of Zach Wilson <a href="https://t.co/CwHdM2vHWE">pic.twitter.com/CwHdM2vHWE</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Zach Wilson pulling up to the Jets facility tomorrow: <a href="https://t.co/FgwvovoLW2">pic.twitter.com/FgwvovoLW2</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    So, Zach Wilson is never getting his job back …

    Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor

    "This is a great opportunity for Zach Wilson to watch and learn."<br><br>Yeah, a great opportunity for Zach Wilson to watch and learn that Mike White is a better football player than he is.

    FantasyPros @FantasyPros

    Jets receivers with literally any QB other than Zach Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/X9ZdsmJttG">pic.twitter.com/X9ZdsmJttG</a>

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    Honestly what would the Jets get back for Zach Wilson at this point? A 7th round pick?

    White might end up turning into a pumpkin before too long. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last year and two games later had a four-interception showing in a heavy defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

    For now, it's safe to pencil White in as the starter for New York's Week 13 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. He certainly earned the right.

    Wilson's Jets tenure might be in serious jeopardy, too. The extent to which the offense was transformed with a different quarterback raises further questions as to his long-term viability.

    It wouldn't be a totally unprecedented situation since the Arizona Cardinals cast Josh Rosen aside one year after selecting him with the No. 10 overall pick.

    General manager Joe Douglas won't be making any knee-jerk decisions now, but he might at least be charting one possible offseason course in which the Jets identify a more permanent replacement for Wilson.

