Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He Had 'Good Meeting' With Odell Beckham Jr. Thursday

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday ahead of a potential in-person meeting.

Following the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants, Jones told reporters he had a "good meeting" with Beckham, although he clarified the two didn't have a formal, in-person meeting.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the Cowboys are tentatively looking at Dec. 5 for when they'll sit down with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Dallas made a compelling argument on Thanksgiving as it earned a decisive win over the Giants, who are also among the contenders to land the hottest wideout on the free-agent market.

At 8-3, the Cowboys have a one-game lead on New York for second place in the NFC East and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

If you were judging the two teams solely on their championship credentials, Dallas would arguably get the edge. Life with Dak Prescott sounds better for Beckham than life with Daniel Jones, too. He basically got a taste of the latter when Eli Manning was his quarterback.

This still may not be a shoo-in for the Cowboys, though.

CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported Beckham is also planning to meet with the Buffalo Bills and continues to speak with representatives for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as well.

All three of those are attractive landing spots, and the outlook for any of the teams in play could be different by the time the 30-year-old is ready to make a choice.