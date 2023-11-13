Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says He's NFL's Top WR After Record-Setting Game in Giants Win

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amid a historic run, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a message for the rest of the NFL.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," Lamb said after Sunday's 49-17 victory over the New York Giants, according to Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Lamb had 11 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown in the win, and he also had a 14-yard touchdown on the ground.

It marked the third straight game that Lamb had at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards, which, per Harris, set an NFL record during the Super Bowl era.

After Sunday's performance, Lamb ranks sixth in the league in receptions and third in receiving yards.

The 24-year-old has also continued to improve each year, establishing himself as the Cowboys' go-to option in the passing attack and one of the best receivers in the NFL when he totaled 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.