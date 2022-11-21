Predicting Team USA's Roster for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey

3 of 3

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

First line: Jason Robertson, Auston Matthews, Alex DeBrincat

Second line: Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, Cole Caufield

Third line: Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson, Jack Hughes

Fourth line: Johnny Gaudreau, Matty Beniers, Trevor Zegras

Extras: Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel

This was incredibly difficult to figure out. The U.S. has a ton of outstanding centers and left wings, and arguably two spots in the starting 12 could have centers playing “out of position” at right wing as opposed to having natural right wings in those spots. It is a little risky to do that, but here in America, we want the best players regardless of position.

Up the middle, Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel are as automatic as it gets.

The 25-year-old Matthews is one of the NHL's best and the reigning Hart Trophy winner. Eichel, healthy after 2021 neck surgery, will have years in Vegas to show exactly why he came into the NHL with so much hype in 2015 out of Boston University.

Tage Thompson, 25, has exploded onto the scene as one of the NHL's top centers with skill and shooting prowess for days. Matty Beniers, who will be just 23 in 2025, is already showing fans in Seattle how good he is—and how good he’ll be in three years should be something else.

I’d be remiss to not have 21-year-olds Jack Hughes and Trevor Zegras on the team as well, and the U.S. will need them for their ability to create and fill the net. I’m putting them on the right wing on separate lines despite their left-handed shooting. When players can create and shoot like they can, it doesn’t matter where they are on the ice, just so long as they’re on it.

The other two right wings—Alex DeBrincat, 24, and Cole Caufield, 21—are dynamic goal scorers and capable forecheckers who can turn the game on its head with a steal and a snipe. Lining them up with Matthews and Eichel, respectively, is like giving those centers dynamite to play with.

On the left wing, having California-born Jason Robertson on the top line with Matthews means having two MVP-level performers working together to ruin other teams’ goaltending. Both pulled in Hart votes last season, and there’s not much reason they’ll get worse before the World Cup.

Arizona natives Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are slam dunks to be on the team and upset opponents deeply. Regardless of which line you put them on, their ability to score, play physically and create mayhem sets them apart and provides an element to drive Canada (and others) out of their minds.

The fourth spot on the left wing is tricky, but when the World Cup comes around, Johnny Gaudreau will be 32 and an esteemed veteran. His ability to score a ton may wane in that time, but he’s dynamic, and piling up points comes naturally. Having him as the grizzled vet on a line with Beniers and Zegras will help them give the U.S. a full four-line attack squad.

Picking two extras might’ve been the most difficult part of this.

It would be tragic to leave routine 30- to 40-goal scorer Kyle Connor off this roster. As a natural left wing, the Michigan-born 25-year-old is the obvious contender to take Gaudreau’s spot. The one part that takes away from Connor’s game is he’s not strong defensively. But we want goals, dang it, and that’s one thing he excels at.

It’s also something Jake Guentzel is great at too. The Penguins star winger hasn’t just fed off playing with Sidney Crosby, he can fill the net on his own too. Yes, he’s also a left wing, but again, goals. We like goals.

Leaving Matt Boldy, Clayton Keller, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Troy Terry and Alex Tuch out of the mix was hard to do, but hard decisions come with great responsibility.

If America is going to win the World Cup of Hockey, this crew has an outstanding opportunity to do it.