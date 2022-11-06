Josh Allen on Bills' Loss to Jets: Tough to Win When QB 'Plays Like S--t'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took responsibility after his team's 20-17 road loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Allen completed just 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards, no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took five sacks.

The Bills signal-caller did dominate on the ground with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, but Buffalo's offense went dormant in the second half.

Buffalo gained just 43 total yards on four drives that ended in a field goal, an interception, a punt and a turnover on downs.

The Bills entered the game as 10.5-point favorites, but this appeared to be a tough matchup on paper to some extent given the rainy and windy weather on the road against a stingy Jets secondary led by shutdown rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The pass defense ultimately won the day. Outside of Stefon Diggs (five catches, 93 yards), no Bills receiver did much against the Jets. Gabe Davis (33 yards) was second in receiving.

Despite the tough game, Allen is playing at an MVP level. He entered Sunday completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns (six interceptions) and 2,198 passing yards alongside 306 rushing yards and two scores.

The Bills are also excelling thanks to a 6-2 record that has them atop the AFC standings. They'll have another difficult matchup next Sunday, though, when they welcome the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings to Buffalo.