NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Updated Super Bowl 57 Odds for Most Active Teams

In the eyes of oddsmakers, the Miami Dolphins boosted their Super Bowl hopes the most ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Miami is now +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVII, up from +3500. That bump came after the Dolphins agreed to acquire the Denver Broncos' Bradley Chubb and San Francisco 49ers' Jeff Wilson.

They aren't the prohibitive favorites with the pair of deals, but they clearly addressed areas of need.

In the case of the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, the deadline was about further solidifying their contender status.

The Ravens moved for the best off-ball linebacker on the market, Roquan Smith. The Vikings gave Kirk Cousins another aerial target by trading for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Minnesota and Baltimore are both at +1800, tied for the sixth-best odds in the field. The Ravens actually saw their odds decline slightly from +1600, so the addition of Smith may not be winning over the skeptics.

The Bears lost Smith but found Justin Fields a wide receiver by acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It could be huge for Fields' long-term development but will have marginal short-term returns.

At +50000, Chicago is tied for the third-worst Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

