    NFL Rumors: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball after the catch against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

    The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons are dealing suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. <a href="https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO">https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO</a>

