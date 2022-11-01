NFL Rumors: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

NFL Rumors: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long SuspensionNovember 1, 2022
The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons are dealing suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. <a href="https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO">https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO</a>
