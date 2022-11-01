NFL Rumors: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons are dealing suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.