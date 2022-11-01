Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their own second-round pick, rather than the one acquired Monday as part of a deal to send Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears' 2023 second-rounder would be a better pick than the Ravens' selection if the season ended today.

Claypool's name had been bandied about in trade rumors for months, with the Steelers setting a high price on the Notre Dame product. He's been one of several Pittsburgh skill-position players to underperform this season amid the team's offensive struggles, but he's a big body (6'4", 238 lbs) with high-end speed and versatile playmaking ability.

Claypool burst onto the scene as a rookie with 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns, two of which came as a rusher. His scoring prowess has dipped significantly over the last two seasons, as he's scored just three times over his last 23 games. However, it's fair to wonder how much of that dip in production was caused by the Steelers' lack of offensive explosion the last two seasons.

The Bears are not likely to cause much of a turnaround for Claypool's season. They have been the NFL's most run-heavy team over the first half of the 2022 campaign, scheming their offense around Justin Fields' scrambling and the rushing abilities of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

It's possible Claypool's arrival will lead to a more wide-open passing game, but Darnell Mooney, another young, talented wide receiver, currently sits 52nd in the NFL in targets. This may be more of a long-term move than one designed to make Chicago better right away.