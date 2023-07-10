MLB Rumors: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone's Job 'Completely Secure' After Lawson Exit

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is reportedly not in danger of losing his job after hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired on Sunday.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Boone's job is "completely secure" as the team enters the All-Star break at 49-42. Despite being in fourth place and sitting eight games back in the American League East, the Yankees are just one game out in the Wild Card race.

New York entered the 2023 season with plenty of promise, but a host of injuries (e.g. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Carlos Rodón) and a lack of hitting and pitching depth has contributed to some struggles.

Of note, Judge (toe) has not played since June 3, while Rodón did not make his Yankees debut until July 7.

As the team looked to change things up for the second half of the season, it moved on from Lawson over the weekend. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Sean Casey will be named the new hitting coach, reuniting the three-time MLB All-Star with Boone, a former Cincinnati Reds teammate.

Boone played in the majors from 1997-2009. He is best known for his walkoff, pinch-hit home run in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series to lead the Yankees to a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox to win the pennant.

The 50-year-old retired after the 2009 season and worked as a ESPN baseball analyst for the next eight years before becoming the Yankees' manager in Dec. 2017, replacing Joe Girardi.

The team had immediate success under Boone thanks to a 100-62 record in 2018 despite a mountain of injuries to the lineup, but they fell to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Division Series.

The following year, the Yankees won the AL East with a 103-59 record and 306 home runs. But they fell to the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the second time in three years.

The 2020 pandemic-shortened season ended with the Yankees losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round. The next year was a struggle as a few regular-season swoons left the team fighting just to make the playoffs. It did so but lost to the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

The 2022 season began with a tremendous amount of promise and a 61-23 record, but the Yankees went 38-40 the rest of the way despite a tremendous season from new American League home run champion Aaron Judge.

The Yanks squeaked by the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Division Series but got swept by the Astros in the next round in a matchup that saw the team hit just .162.

And while New York is currently on the outside of the playoff picture, the Yankees remain in the mix as they look to make a run at their first World Series title since 2009.