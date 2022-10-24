MLB Rumors: Dodgers 'Serious Players' for Aaron Judge; Could Let Trea Turner Walk

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers "could become serious players" in the pursuit of Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand reported the Dodgers would potentially shift Mookie Betts, their everyday right fielder, to second base to accommodate the New York Yankees slugger.

Feinsand added L.A. could decline to make a run at re-signing Trea Turner with an eye toward landing the biggest fish on the market.

The Dodgers have rarely rested on their laurels since their run of 10 straight playoff appearances began in 2013. Each of the last three offseasons has seen them make at least one significant addition to the roster as well.

Los Angeles acquired Betts from the Boston Red Sox in 2020 and then signed Trevor Bauer and Freddie Freeman in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Bringing Judge aboard would certainly carry on the trend.

To the extent finances matter for a franchise that routinely carries one of MLB's highest payrolls, the Dodgers are poised to have some flexibility this winter as well.

Turner, David Price, Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo combined to earn $79.3 million in 2022 and will be coming off the books. Cody Bellinger, whom MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams projected to get $18.1 million in arbitration, could be jettisoned.

Even if the team retains impending free agents Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson and picks up Justin Turner's $16 million option, the outgoing salaries and savings are more than enough to cover whatever Judge would make on his contract.

If Judge played for any other team, then the Dodgers would arguably be the favorites to get his signature.

Somewhat concerning for Yankees fans, SNY's Andy Martino reported Monday that Judge's "intentions remain just as mysterious to the organization as they do to the fanbase" and that the Bronx Bombers "have no idea if he wants to be here."

The tangible impact of losing the presumptive American League MVP is obviously. There's also the symbolic hit of getting outbid for your best player by a more monied team. Imagine how the fanbase and New York media would react if Judge were to sign with the Dodgers or—even more chaotically—the New York Mets.

As much as the Dodgers might covet the four-time All-Star, it's hard to picture him in anything other than pinstripes next season.