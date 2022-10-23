X

    Phillies Fans Climb Greased Light Poles After PHI Advance to 2022 World Series

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2022

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    It's a tradition quite literally unlike any other: Philadelphia fans climbing—or attempting to climb—up greased light poles in South Philly after a huge win for one of the city's major sports franchises.

    So when the Phillies clinched a World Series berth with Sunday's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres, thanks to a Bryce Harper two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning that will live on in Philly sports history forever, you can bet the poles were being summited on the streets:

    Steve Keeley @KeeleyFox29

    2nd pole climber catches then chugs a beer &amp; the crowd goes wild. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/aIIFqEQYVA">pic.twitter.com/aIIFqEQYVA</a>

    Randy Gyllenhaal @RandyGyllenhaal

    Rain washed off the grease you guys <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCPhiladelphia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCPhiladelphia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ringthebell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ringthebell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#phillies</a> also go <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlyers</a> <a href="https://t.co/ec9JncFLp7">pic.twitter.com/ec9JncFLp7</a>

    Sunday was a rainy day in Philadelphia, so it's possible some of that grease had washed away. Not that a wet light pole would be easy to climb.

    But if you've ever met a joyous (and likely intoxicated) Philadelphia sports fan, you know that a little bit of adversity isn't going to get in the way of a good, dumb time. The City of Brotherly Love is partying on Sunday.

