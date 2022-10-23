Phillies Fans Climb Greased Light Poles After PHI Advance to 2022 World Series

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It's a tradition quite literally unlike any other: Philadelphia fans climbing—or attempting to climb—up greased light poles in South Philly after a huge win for one of the city's major sports franchises.

So when the Phillies clinched a World Series berth with Sunday's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres, thanks to a Bryce Harper two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning that will live on in Philly sports history forever, you can bet the poles were being summited on the streets:

Sunday was a rainy day in Philadelphia, so it's possible some of that grease had washed away. Not that a wet light pole would be easy to climb.

But if you've ever met a joyous (and likely intoxicated) Philadelphia sports fan, you know that a little bit of adversity isn't going to get in the way of a good, dumb time. The City of Brotherly Love is partying on Sunday.