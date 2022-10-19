Padres' Wil Myers Bought 100 Tequila Shots for Fans After NLDS Win vs. Dodgers

Padres' Wil Myers Bought 100 Tequila Shots for Fans After NLDS Win vs. DodgersOctober 19, 2022
Wil Myers was hyped after the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday, knocking their rivals out of the playoffs in the process.
So hyped, in fact, that he footed the bill for a bunch of his new best friends to knock back some shots—a hundred of them:
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
For those who heard about Wil Myers' wild night out following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> clincher over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a>, Myers said he wound up buying 100 shots of Tequila for fans at the Social Tap near Petco Park
Ain't no party like a Wil Myers party, because a Wil Myers' party don't stop... buying shots.
Myers hasn't provided much else for San Diego to cheer for during this postseason, hitting .087 with a homer, an RBI and 10 strikeouts in six games. He's had a tough postseason, but anybody who hooks up the bar has done a public service well worthy of praise.