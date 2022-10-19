Padres' Wil Myers Bought 100 Tequila Shots for Fans After NLDS Win vs. Dodgers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Wil Myers was hyped after the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday, knocking their rivals out of the playoffs in the process.

So hyped, in fact, that he footed the bill for a bunch of his new best friends to knock back some shots—a hundred of them:

Ain't no party like a Wil Myers party, because a Wil Myers' party don't stop... buying shots.

Myers hasn't provided much else for San Diego to cheer for during this postseason, hitting .087 with a homer, an RBI and 10 strikeouts in six games. He's had a tough postseason, but anybody who hooks up the bar has done a public service well worthy of praise.