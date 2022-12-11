Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The 2022 first-round pick was unable to beat out Trubisky for the starting job heading into the season, but the former Chicago Bears player did him a favor with a brutal start to the campaign.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the change during the Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

Pickett went 10-of-13 for 120 yards and three interceptions against the Jets and finished 34-of-52 for 327 yards and an interception in his first start, a 38-3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old finally got his first career touchdown pass in a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was forced to exit after suffering a concussion.

That meant it was once again Trubisky's turn to run the offense.

It may not matter much who's lining up under center for Pittsburgh. Trubisky is the same player he's been for years, while Pickett hasn't excelled in a small sample to date.

Plus, nothing hit the Steelers harder than T.J. Watt's torn pectoral and knee trouble. They were lost on defense without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year until his return in Week 10.

Improved quarterback play, be it from Trubisky or Pickett, can only go so far for this team.