Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Carlos Correa After Opt-Out Decision

If not $70.2 million over two years, what will Correa be looking for in his next payday?

Only he and his people know for sure, but we can point to a January report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that shed light on what they were looking for on last winter's free-agent market:

Though Correa didn't end up beating the 10-year, $325 million deal that Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers, it wouldn't be unreasonable for him to set his sights on those numbers all over again on the 2022-23 market.

For one thing, the 28-year-old won't have to worry about a qualifying offer this time. And while he's only younger than Seager by 148 days, he's technically in the same place now that Seager was last year: coming off his age-27 season.

And what an age-27 season it was. Correa started slow but salvaged a .291/.366/.467 slash line with a 140 OPS+ and 5.4 rWAR. His less-than-awesome defensive ratings, meanwhile, are a mere blip on a track record that includes Gold and Platinum Gloves.

Correa's career numbers include a 129 OPS+, 155 home runs and 39.5 rWAR, the latter of which is tops among shortstops since 2015. And while there's a certain amount of tarnish that can't be ignored, his 18 career playoff home runs must also be acknowledged.

As for which teams are candidates to sign Correa to a deal in the 10-year, $300 million neighborhood, we can speculate on 10 by way of available reporting and what our gut has to say. While we're at it, let's rank them according to how much sense they make for him based on their needs and apparent financial resources.