    Matt Ryan Criticized by NFL Twitter as Colts Offense Struggles in OT Win over Broncos

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 7, 2022

    Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts failed to score more than 20 points in any of their first four games and were shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

    Turns out, that offense doesn't get much better when its best player is out, even if it was somehow better than the opposition's Thursday.

    Indianapolis, which played without Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury and lost Nyheim Hines when he suffered a concussion on the opening possession, managed just four field goals but still escaped with an ugly 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos. It improved to 2-2-1 as a result even though Matt Ryan and the offense struggled.

    The veteran quarterback was sacked six times and threw zero touchdowns to two interceptions while drawing plenty of criticism on social media:

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Matt Ryan is beyond cooked, yikes

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    That one is on Ryan, full stop. I can't be sure guys were open, but that wasn't the move.

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    I don't miss the Colts' previous QB. But I'm not impressed with this one.

    Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye

    There’s always … Nick Foles.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Andrew Luck retired four seasons ago. How long is that an excuse for the Colts?

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Matt Ryan tried to throw to the guy in white.<br><br>It did not work. <a href="https://t.co/pB86Y7E6cy">pic.twitter.com/pB86Y7E6cy</a>

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    That is just a bad bad pick. Matt Ryan came into today with more turnovers (8) and sacks (15) through the first 4 games than any of his previous 14 seasons. Tonight he has another INT and has been sacked twice.

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    This is some of the worst offensive football I've ever seen. I'm sure Amazon is thrilled.

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Colts-Broncos shaping up to be one of those games you'd admit you would "pay to watch right now" in the middle of June.

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    I got nothing to say, other than the Colts suck.

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Think it’s time for Matt Ryan to hang em up.

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    I cannot emphasize this enough: These teams *upgraded* at quarterback this year.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Matt Ryan is a statue back there

    Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner

    matt ryan <a href="https://t.co/aJubZHd8fJ">pic.twitter.com/aJubZHd8fJ</a>

    It was rough from the start, as Ryan was sacked four times in the first half alone and threw an interception to Caden Sterns to cut short one of the few promising drives. Still, the game remained winnable for the Colts because the Russell Wilson-led Broncos offense was equally as bad in regulation.

    The second half was defined by the Denver crowd booing whenever the home team punted or settled for a field goal, especially when Brandon McManus had one blocked.

    Ryan threw another interception to Sterns in the third quarter, but Wilson managed to top him with two picks of his own in the fourth quarter. The second one came in the end zone right before the two-minute warning with the Broncos protecting a three-point lead, and the Colts offense finally did something right by driving for a field goal to force overtime.

    Naturally, the visitors managed just a field goal in overtime, but that was enough because Denver countered with a turnover on downs inside the red zone.

    As if Thursday wasn't bad enough for the Colts offense, it now has to face the same Jaguars team that shut it out in a Week 6 rematch.

