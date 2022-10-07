Matt Ryan Criticized by NFL Twitter as Colts Offense Struggles in OT Win over Broncos

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts failed to score more than 20 points in any of their first four games and were shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Turns out, that offense doesn't get much better when its best player is out, even if it was somehow better than the opposition's Thursday.

Indianapolis, which played without Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury and lost Nyheim Hines when he suffered a concussion on the opening possession, managed just four field goals but still escaped with an ugly 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos. It improved to 2-2-1 as a result even though Matt Ryan and the offense struggled.

The veteran quarterback was sacked six times and threw zero touchdowns to two interceptions while drawing plenty of criticism on social media:

It was rough from the start, as Ryan was sacked four times in the first half alone and threw an interception to Caden Sterns to cut short one of the few promising drives. Still, the game remained winnable for the Colts because the Russell Wilson-led Broncos offense was equally as bad in regulation.

The second half was defined by the Denver crowd booing whenever the home team punted or settled for a field goal, especially when Brandon McManus had one blocked.

Ryan threw another interception to Sterns in the third quarter, but Wilson managed to top him with two picks of his own in the fourth quarter. The second one came in the end zone right before the two-minute warning with the Broncos protecting a three-point lead, and the Colts offense finally did something right by driving for a field goal to force overtime.

Naturally, the visitors managed just a field goal in overtime, but that was enough because Denver countered with a turnover on downs inside the red zone.

As if Thursday wasn't bad enough for the Colts offense, it now has to face the same Jaguars team that shut it out in a Week 6 rematch.