1 Word for Every NHL Team Headed into the Season

2 of 4

All eyes will be on Johnny Gaudreau as he starts life in Columbus this season. (Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Carolina Hurricanes: Champions?

Is this the year the Hurricanes win their second franchise Stanley Cup?

Why not?

They’ve built a solid core in Raleighwood since returning to the playoffs in 2019, and they’ve built a reputation for knowing which hard decisions to make as it pertains to the supporting cast around the core. Coach Rod Brind’Amour is the best in the league and I promise you he won’t sleep until captain Jordan Staal is raising the Cup like he did captaining the 2006 team.

Freddie Andersen’s health is absolutely crucial, though. Andersen has got to be OK with taking slightly less of the regular season load and taking self-care to a new level if the Canes are to win it all this year.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Confusing

All eyes are on Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine this season. Tkachuk and Gaudreau’s individual successes went hand-in-hand in Calgary last season, and maybe Gaudreau and Laine will find the same magic next season. Regardless, I’m just a bit confused about the direction of the team right now. That said, I love GM Jarmo Kekäläinen’s trademark boldness, I love goaltender Elvis Merzlikins when he’s on, and I’m sure the pieces are falling into place behind the scenes.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltending

The Devils have several pieces in place to attempt a wild card run, like Jack Hughes entering his prime and a healthy Dougie Hamilton. That’s great, but we all know the obstacle the Devils have had to address is in net.

We shouldn’t expect Mackenzie Blackwood and/or Vitek Vanecek to move mountains, but a consistent foundation in net would really help pull everything together for the Devils. According to those around the Devils, Blackwood seems ready to shake off the injury woes and mental blocks from last season and become the goaltender we know he can be. We’ll be looking out for that as the season progresses.

New York Islanders: ?

So, you had a rough 2021-22 after a great 2020-21. What do you do? Apparently, you fire Barry Trotz then you toss yourself into the ring with several big off-season names and ultimately sign none of them.

But you also promote an absolute rising star in new head coach Lane Lambert and you make some crucial in-house signings and extensions.

While it’s true that sometimes it’s better to stay the course and making moves for the sake of making moves is often a result of fixating on optics, I’m not sure what to make of the Islanders right now. The Metro is a bloodbath and staying stagnant after a bad season is troubling.

New York Rangers: It

When I think of a team I want to turn on the TV and watch every night this season, it’s probably the New York Rangers. You’ve got young talent on both ends of the ice, you’ve got several off-season improvements highlighted by Vincent Trocheck, you’ve got Igor dang Shesterkin.

I’m tuning in.

Philadelphia Flyers: Angry

At this point I could Tweet “The sky is so blue today :)” and at least one but usually three Flyers fans will respond like “Try being a Flyers fan! I don’t even get to look at the sky and I keep having this nightmare where I’m sobbing and Gritty is taunting me and laughing in my face.”

Even Columbus forward Jakub Voráček managed to escape the Flyers in his physical form but still can’t stop tweeting about them. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

Philly is one of my favorite cities in the world, built on two sturdy pillars: self-awareness and anger. And this is what happens when a place like that actually has every right to be angry.

Penguins: Nostalgic

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are entering their 17th season together, and they’ll become the first trio in NHL history to do so. It sure helps that they’re all still great players.

I love that the Penguins were able to keep the band together, and I don’t think any moves they would’ve otherwise made at this point would save them from the current bubble team predicament they’re in.

In my eyes, they’re just as likely to make the playoffs as they are to miss, and they’ve made the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons! This is a classy franchise continuing to do classy things, and no matter what happens everyone can be proud.

Washington Capitals: Eight

Alexander Ovechkin is 22 goals away from surpassing Gordie Howe for the No. 2 all-time spot. He’s obviously going to do that next season, he’s got a great chance at Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record in the future, and I’m sick of the nonsensical fodder about if his record-chasing is overshadowing the team’s goals.

Ovechkin is still a kid in a candy store, he makes the players around him just as excited, and oh yeah, the Capitals snagged goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson facing serious injuries are obviously huge concerns, but I think Ovechkin’s passionate record-chasing and additions like Kuemper and Dylan Strome will be enough for another playoff run.