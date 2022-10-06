Bleacher Report's Expert Week 5 NFL Picks

16 of 16

Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

DK Line: Chiefs -7

After their first win of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will step into the bright Monday Night Football lights in a division matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the second-ranked scoring offense. So much for the drop-off without Tyreek Hill, huh?

The Raiders still have to deal with an offensive juggernaut in these rival battles, and the Chiefs just ran through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-ranked scoring defense last week.

On top of that, Vegas quarterback Derek Carr hasn't played well at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in his career. He has a 1-7 record on the Chiefs' turf as the Raiders starting signal-caller, and five of those losses came with an 11-plus-point margin.

Yet O’Donnell stuck his neck out there and backed the Silver and Black because he believes its offense can keep pace with Kansas City.

"The Chiefs scored 89 points in two games against the Raiders last season. The Chiefs look like arguably the best team in the league again this season. The rest of the panel is all over the Chiefs for good reason. In fact, I don't have a good reason to back the Silver and Black other than my belief that this is still a wild card-caliber team.

"Las Vegas will have trouble stopping Patrick Mahomes, so they'll need to score some points. The Chiefs defense has given up a league-high 10 passing touchdowns this season. We've seen Davante Adams, when with the Packers, carry an offense on his back before. He can still do that for the Raiders. Maybe the extra day will allow Hunter 'Third and Renfrow' to recover and get back on the field because he's been sorely missed. Ultimately, this is a gut-check game for the Raiders, and I'm rolling with my gut that they'll rise to the occasion and at least show that they shouldn't be counted out. Give me the points."

Ivory expects more money to come in on the Chiefs, which would cause the line to move a bit. Regardless, he's going with Kansas City.

"Chiefs -7 is a gift at this point based on the fact it can push if they win by 7," he said. "I expect the line to move to -7.5 or -8.5 by game time; Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense make this choice easy."

Predictions

Davenport: Chiefs

Ivory: Chiefs

Kenyon: Chiefs

Knox: Chiefs

Moton: Chiefs

O'Donnell: Raiders

Sobleski: Chiefs

Consensus: Chiefs -7

Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 24

