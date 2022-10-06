Bleacher Report's Expert Week 5 NFL PicksOctober 6, 2022
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 5 NFL Picks
Don’t look now, but Bleacher Report's NFL crew has slowly but surely worked to restore faith in their picks with another decent week; one expert hit on 10 out of 16 bets against the spread.
For Week 5, NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell; and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory had to make tough decisions with big spreads and a few good teams that will look to rebound after bad losses. They all agreed on one favorite unanimously and took four road underdogs.
We have a new leader atop of the overall standings. As a group, the squad is just one game under .500 for the season, but our panel plans to change that for the better this week.
1. Davenport: 33-28-3 (10-4-2)
2. Moton: 31-30-3 (7-7-2)
T-3. Ivory: 29-32-3 (9-5-1)
T-3. O'Donnell: 29-32-3 (8-6-2)
5. Knox: 27-34-3 (7-7-2)
6. Kenyon: 24-37-3 (6-8-2)
7. Sobleski: 22-39-3 (5-9-2)
Consensus picks: 30-31-3 (8-6-2)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2)
DraftKings Line: Broncos -3
Both of these teams will play without starting running backs. Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the Denver Broncos season with a torn ACL. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will sit out with an ankle injury.
Along with the running back injuries, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been limited in practice because of soreness in his throwing arm.
In addition to the banged-up star players, Moton pointed out each team's offensive futility and defensive prowess, which influenced him to take the points.
"With all of the injury news, expect a low-scoring game, which increases the probability of a close matchup. Also keep in mind the Broncos and Colts are two of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, ranking 30th and 32nd, respectively, with defenses that rank sixth or better in total yards.
"We probably won't see a lot of points scored Thursday night (bet the under), but wagerers should also take the Colts to cover in a defensive slugfest that likely boils down to a field goal or less either way."
Predictions
Davenport: Broncos
Ivory: Colts
Kenyon: Broncos
Knox: Colts
Moton: Colts
O'Donnell: Colts
Sobleski: Colts
Consensus: Colts +3
Score Prediction: Broncos 16, Colts 14
New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1) in London
DK Line: Packers -8
The NFL will showcase its product in London for back-to-back games as the New York Giants prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers.
In Week 4, Green Bay had its best offensive showing, scoring 27 points with 443 total yards. More importantly, the Packers had a balanced attack. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 251 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Allen Lazard caught six passes for 116 yards, and Romeo Doubs hauled in five passes for 47 yards and a score. Green Bay registered 35 carries for 199 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Giants improved to 3-1 with a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears, but they've put a lot on running back Saquon Barkley's plate. He racked up 162 of the team's 333 yards from scrimmage last week.
Kenyon went with the club that has the more balanced offensive attack.
"The Packers and Giants are both 3-1, but they look like they are on different tiers despite having the same record. The Giants have squeezed out wins over the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Bears, while the Packers already have a 17-point win over the Bears and a road win over the Buccaneers on their resume.
"What this comes down to, though, is I don't believe Daniel Jones (8-of-13 passing for 71 yards and zero touchdowns last week) can keep pace with Aaron Rodgers in London. Eight points is a sneaky line because it could set up for a late backdoor cover, and in reality, it's probably more of a 'stay away' game. But if I'm having to pick, give me Green Bay with the points."
Jones is the X-factor in this matchup. He moved well in and out of the pocket last week, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns, and extended plays as well.
Jones will try to play through an ankle injury. If he's fairly mobile, Big Blue may be able to score enough points to cover the spread.
Predictions
Davenport: Packers
Ivory: Packers
Kenyon: Packers
Knox: Packers
Moton: Packers
O'Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Giants
Consensus: Packers -8
Score Prediction: Packers 26, Giants 17
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-1)
DK Line: Bills -14
The Pittsburgh Steelers will toss their rookie first-round quarterback, Kenny Pickett, into the fray for his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills. He's going up against one of the league's best teams and stingiest defenses, which is why you see a massive line for this game.
Typically, bettors take the points with a line like this, but O’Donnell stands alone among our group with that approach.
"'Good grief, Charlie Brown.' Not only does Kenny Pickett have to make his first NFL start on the road against one of the league's top defenses—Buffalo is allowing an NFL-low 150.8 yards per game through the air—but he's also pitted opposite the current NFL MVP favorite (+275 at DraftKings), Josh Allen. The rest of the panel is on the Bills' bandwagon and understandably so.
"I'm not going to talk about Pickett's three interceptions in relief duty last week (they weren't all his fault); nor will I bemoan the fact that Pittsburgh is in the bottom third of the league in rushing offense and that never bodes well for a young QB; or that its most important defensive player won't be on the field. Fine.
"Yeah, sure, 14 points seems pretty fair or even low. But I know this about Pickett: He's a gamer who will relish the opportunity to defy the odds against a juggernaut. The Steelers won't spring the upset, but give me these points as the Pickettsburgh era begins with a fun, gritty performance."
The rest of us don't have O'Donnell's bravery; we laid the points with the Bills, who squashed the Tennessee Titans at home 41-7 in Week 2.
Predictions
Davenport: Bills
Ivory: Bills
Kenyon: Bills
Knox: Bills
Moton: Bills
O'Donnell: Steelers
Sobleski: Bills
Consensus: Bills -14
Score Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16
Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)
DK Line: Saints -5.5
After a season-opening 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons in comeback fashion, the New Orleans Saints have been in a downward spiral, losing their last three outings.
After a 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, the Saints can get some home cooking as they host the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Andy Dalton could make consecutive starts if Jameis Winston (back) sits out again.
Ivory focused on the Seahawks quarterback who's posted gaudy passing numbers over the last two weeks (645 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception) and leads the league in completion rate (77.3 percent).
"Story of a veteran backup vs. a resurgent Geno Smith, who has started the season going 102-of-132 passing for six touchdowns and only two interceptions through four weeks," he said.
"Andy Dalton just got his first taste of action in London last week, which has jet lag and brutal loss written all over it. The Seahawks are the more prepared and healthier team, and they have a quarterback who isn't buying into the haters hype but flourishing under his new spotlight."
Of course, bettors should take a long look at the Saints' injury report Friday. Along with Winston, running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) and wideout Michael Thomas (toe) missed the previous game.
Our crew tentatively backed the Saints at home with the thought that their ninth-ranked pass defense will slow down Smith.
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Ivory: Seahawks
Kenyon: Saints
Knox: Saints
Moton: Saints
O'Donnell: Saints
Sobleski: Seahawks
Consensus: Saints -5.5
Score Prediction: Saints 28, Seahawks 22
Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
DK Line: Buccaneers -9
In Week 4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense fell flat against the Kansas City Chiefs, giving up 21 points within the first 19 minutes of the game. On Sunday, the unit will face a surprisingly high-scoring Atlanta Falcons squad that ranks eighth in points.
Sobleski seems high on the Falcons' ground attack, though it'll be without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), who leads the team in rushing (340) and ranks fourth leaguewide in that category.
"Two factors play in the Falcons' favor to keep this game closer than the current spread indicates. First, Atlanta ranks top-five in rushing offense. Head coach Arthur Smith's squad imposed its will on the Cleveland Browns last Sunday in a 23-20 victory. Atlanta gained the lead in the fourth quarter with a 10-play touchdown drive that didn't include a single pass.
"The Buccaneers are far better in their front seven than Cleveland, though they rank 14th in average rushing yards per attempt (4.3) surrendered. Secondly, the Bucs defense struggles to cover tight ends. Over the last two games, Robert Tonyan and Travis Kelce combined to make 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Pitts is due for a breakout game."
While Patterson saw limited offensive snaps against the Browns (29 percent), rookie fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier and second-year pro Caleb Huntley handled the rushing workload and recorded a combined 20 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown. Clearly, Atlanta has made a strong commitment to its ground game, and the club faces a tough challenge. Before Week 4, Tampa Bay allowed an average of 79.3 rushing yards per game.
Our crew put its money on the Buccaneers defense to get back on the right track and win by a double-digit margin, though the Falcons have covered the spread in every game this season.
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Ivory: Falcons
Kenyon: Buccaneers
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Buccaneers
O'Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Falcons
Consensus: Buccaneers -9
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 17
Miami Dolphins (3-1) at New York Jets (2-2)
DK Line: Dolphins -3
The Miami Dolphins had a few extra days to prepare Teddy Bridgewater for his first start of the season in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, will sit out indefinitely with a concussion.
Before you place a wager on this game, ask yourself, what would be the expectation with Tagovailoa under center, and is Bridgewater a significant drop-off from him?
Moton doesn't see the shift from Tagovailoa to Bridgewater as a massive blow to the Dolphins' passing attack.
"On Monday, Tyreek Hill said he can put up numbers with anyone while he joked with a reporter. Of course, the All-Pro wideout didn't say that to diminish Tagovailoa's notable strides, though he's accurate with his statement in terms of production with a capable quarterback.
"After Tagovailoa exited last Thursday's game on a stretcher, Bridgewater built an immediate rapport with Hill, who finished the game with 10 receptions for 160 yards.
"We've seen this football movie before with Bridgewater in a fill-in starting role for Drew Brees, who underwent thumb surgery early in the 2019 season. In that year, Bridgewater threw for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions with a 67.9 percent completion rate in nine outings (five starts). He's good enough to help the Dolphins cover the spread."
Most of our panel agrees, with Moton thinking that Bridgewater can deliver pinpoint passes to Hill and Jaylen Waddle for a victory by touchdown.
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Ivory: Dolphins
Kenyon: Jets
Knox: Jets
Moton: Dolphins
O'Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
Consensus: Dolphins -3
Score Prediction: Dolphins 26, Jets 20
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)
DK Line: Chargers -2.5
In Week 4, against the Houston Texans, Justin Herbert looked more like himself as he continued to play with fractured rib cartilage. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns with a 69.2 percent completion rate.
While one can say that Herbert (if on the road to a full recovery) should look good against a winless Texans squad, Moton didn't hesitate to lay the points with the Los Angeles Chargers against a less-explosive Cleveland Browns team.
"The Chargers' passing offense, which has accumulated the most yards leaguewide, can move the ball with more urgency than the Browns' second-ranked ground attack. Moreover, if Cleveland falls behind early, it would have to abandon the running game to keep pace with Los Angeles.
"As long as the line doesn't rise above six points, bettors should feel comfortable with the team that could generate instant offense. Even without five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), Herbert moved the ball well through the air last week. Don't expect anything different against the Browns' middling 13th-ranked pass defense."
Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and Myles Garrett (shoulder) didn't suit up last week. They could put a lot of pressure on Herbert's tackles, Trey Pipkins and rookie sixth-rounder Jamaree Salyer, who's starting for left tackle Rashawn Slater (torn biceps). Nonetheless, with Jacoby Brissett under center, Cleveland isn't equipped to trade scoring drives with Los Angeles.
Predictions
Davenport: Browns
Ivory: Browns
Kenyon: Chargers
Knox: Chargers
Moton: Chargers
O'Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Chargers
Consensus: Chargers -2.5
Score Prediction: Chargers 30, Browns 21
Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)
DK Line: Vikings -7
Bettors with interest in this game may want to look away from the screen when the Chicago Bears offense takes the field. Thus far, the club has accumulated the second-fewest points and yards, with just six touchdowns in four games.
Somehow, Sobleski made a compelling argument to take the points with the Bears.
"The Bears aren't good, and their scoring offense is a disgrace. But they can run the ball and play some defense. The Vikings may be 3-1, but they aren't exactly lighting the league on fire. Minnesota is 17th in total offense, and Kirk Cousins finds himself among the bottom half of the league in completion percentage (63.1), average yards per pass attempt (6.6), QBR (45.7) and quarterback rating (84.1).
"Conversely, the Bears defense has allowed the fewest first downs through the air during the first four games, along with snagging more interceptions (four) than passing touchdowns allowed (three)."
Against the Bears' 11th-ranked defense in points allowed, the Vikings' 15th-ranked scoring offense may not have enough continuity to help them finish with at least an eight-point victory. In its first year under new head coach and lead play-caller Kevin O’Connell, this team must figure out some things on the offensive side of the ball.
However, the majority of our betting crew couldn't find it in themselves to take their chances with the Bears' flairless offense.
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Ivory: Vikings
Kenyon: Vikings
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Vikings
O'Donnell: Vikings
Sobleski: Bears
Consensus: Vikings -7
Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 14
Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
DK Line: Jaguars -7
Yes, the Houston Texans have an eight-game winning streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars that dates back to the 2018 season, but former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had three consecutive Pro Bowl years between 2018 and 2020 while the Jaguars searched for a long-term starting quarterback in that span.
In 2021, both teams went through a rebuild year, though Jacksonville had a tumultuous campaign under its former lead skipper Urban Meyer.
This time around, Moton believes the Jaguars have the clear upper hand with Trevor Lawrence's rapid second-year development under new head coach Doug Pederson.
"Lawrence should rebound from a five-turnover day in the rain against the Philadelphia Eagles to scorch the Texans, who rank 18th in passing yards allowed. Furthermore, Jacksonville has the fourth-ranked scoring defense to complement its signal-caller and the sixth-ranked scoring offense.
"Balanced on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars will beat their lesser opponent to start another hot streak."
Over the past two weeks, Houston has turned the ball over four times (four interceptions), and head coach Lovie Smith had to shut down any chatter about a change at quarterback. Davis Mills will likely start Sunday, but he's going to have a rough day against Jacksonville's point-stingy defense.
Predictions
Davenport: Jaguars
Ivory: Texans
Kenyon: Jaguars
Knox: Jaguars
Moton: Jaguars
O'Donnell: Jaguars
Sobleski: Jaguars
Consensus: Jaguars -7
Score Prediction: Jaguars 31, Texans 16
Detroit Lions (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3)
DK Line: Patriots -3
The Detroit Lions may be the most fun sub-.500 team to watch right now. Through Week 4, they've allowed and scored the most points, which makes their games a roller-coaster ride that's more exhilarating than anything at an amusement park.
Even though the Patriots may have to start their third-string quarterback, Davenport doesn't think that will matter against the league's most generous defense.
"The good news in Detroit is that the Lions appear to be better in 2022. The bad news in Detroit is that better doesn't mean good. Thanks to a defense that would need to improve significantly to be awful, the Lions are 1-3. Detroit is dead last in the league in both total and scoring defense, so even if the Patriots are forced to start Bailey Zappe at quarterback in Week 5, they should still be able to move the ball, even if it's with a game plan from the 1940s.
"Throw in a Pats defensive stop and a Lions turnover or two, and you have the ingredients for New England to win this one by a touchdown."
Last week, the Lions scored 48 points on the Seattle Seahawks defense, which allows the second-most points and yards leaguewide, but we could see Detroit's high-powered offense come down a notch in a matchup with Bill Belichick, who's a defensive-minded head coach with a cerebral approach to slowing down offensive attacks. He doesn't need quarterback Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) or Brian Hoyer (concussion) to win this game by more than a field goal.
By the way, Zappe played well in mop-up duty last week, finishing 10-of-15 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Packers' top-seven defense in points and yards allowed.
However, four of our panelists think the Lions offense will outpace the Patriots' 23rd-ranked scoring attack.
Predictions
Davenport: Patriots
Ivory: Lions
Kenyon: Lions
Knox: Lions
Moton: Patriots
O'Donnell: Patriots
Sobleski: Lions
Consensus: Lions +3
Score Prediction: Lions 30, Patriots 28
Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Washington Commanders (1-3)
DK Line: Titans -2.5
If Randy Bullock makes a 47-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants in Week 1, most of the public would probably have a different impression of the Tennessee Titans. They would be a 3-1 team with an embarrassing 41-7 Monday Night Football loss to one of the league's best teams in the Buffalo Bills.
Instead, bettors may think twice about laying the points with the Titans against a Washington Commanders squad that's lost three consecutive contests. Furthermore, quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown for just one touchdown and two interceptions over the last two weeks, and he looks like a piñata in the pocket, taking 16 sacks since Week 2.
Knox picked the Titans to cover as running back Derrick Henry gains steam en route to FedEx Field in Washington.
"We've seen little consistency from Tennessee's offense or defense this season, and if the line were much larger, I'd probably back Washington here. However, we've finally seen glimpses of greatness from Derrick Henry over the past two weeks (290 scrimmage yards, two TDs), and I think he continues building some momentum against the Commanders' 16th-ranked run defense.
"I also fully expect a critical mistake from Washington QB Carson Wentz (two interceptions in Week 4) against a Titans defense that had three takeaways last Sunday. Neither of these teams has looked particularly good this season, but Washington—which has lost by double-digits in back-to-back games—feels closer to imploding. The Commanders' frustrations will continue to mount after a less-lopsided but disappointing loss."
Predictions
Davenport: Titans
Ivory: Titans
Kenyon: Commanders
Knox: Titans
Moton: Titans
O'Donnell: Commanders
Sobleski: Commanders
Consensus: Titans -2.5
Score Prediction: Titans 31, Commanders 27
San Francisco 49ers (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-3)
DK Line: 49ers -6.5
In Week 4, the San Francisco 49ers defense looked astounding on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams' makeshift offensive line that featured a third-string center and a pair of backup guards for most of the game. They sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times.
Moton thinks the Carolina Panthers will do a better job in pass protection but isn't confident in quarterback Baker Mayfield's ability to move the ball with adequate time in the pocket.
"Panthers rookie first-round tackle Ikem Ekwonu has gone through rough stretches, allowing three sacks, per Pro Football Focus, but Mayfield hasn't been accurate with a 54.7 percent completion rate. Furthermore, according to Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner, teams have batted down the signal-caller's passes at an alarming rate.
"Keep in mind that Carolina has racked up the fewest offensive yards heading into Week 5. None of the Panthers' pass-catchers have cracked 175 receiving yards. The 49ers field the No. 1 defense in yards and points allowed, and they're going to play a team that struggles mightily to generate offense with a banged-up Christian McCaffrey (thigh) in the backfield. Bettors should expect San Francisco to win in blowout fashion."
Predictions
Davenport: 49ers
Ivory: 49ers
Kenyon: 49ers
Knox: 49ers
Moton: 49ers
O'Donnell: 49ers
Sobleski: 49ers
Consensus: 49ers -6.5
Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Panthers 7
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
DK Line: Eagles -5.5
The Philadelphia Eagles look like the most complete team right now. They've held two of their opponents to eight points or fewer, outpaced the Detroit Lions, who have the league's highest-scoring offense, and beat an upstart Jacksonville Jaguars squad that features a top-six scoring offense and defense.
The Arizona Cardinals haven't won a home game since Week 7 of the 2021 season, and they're the only team in the NFL that's yet to score in the first quarter. Bettors should expect the Eagles to jump out to a lead, and they have the defense to maintain it.
With that said, Davenport banked on the Cardinals, who gained some offensive momentum in the second half of last week's contest, scoring 23 points on the Carolina Panthers defense.
"Given the issues that the Cardinals have had scoring points in the first half this year, Arizona's odds of winning this game against the NFL's last remaining undefeated team aren't good. But the Redbirds finally started to hit an offensive groove in the second half last week against the Panthers, so while Arizona might not be able to win this one outright, they should at least be able to keep it close.
"Philly could also get caught looking ahead to next week's prime-time matchup with the Cowboys. Given the size of the spread here, the home 'dog is the play."
Predictions
Davenport: Cardinals
Ivory: Cardinals
Kenyon: Cardinals
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Eagles
O'Donnell: Cardinals
Sobleski: Eagles
Consensus: Cardinals +5.5
Score Prediction: Eagles 28, Cardinals 24
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
DK Line: Rams -5.5
The Los Angeles Rams have taken a significant fall from their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2021, they fielded the seventh-ranked scoring offense, but now the reigning champions have a bottom-tier attack with a mediocre defense that's ranked 18th and 16th in points and yards allowed, respectively.
Knox sees Los Angeles' underwhelming offense as an impediment to its ability to cover the spread, and he's not even sure that the Rams will have a strong home-field advantage.
"I believe this game will be closer than many people anticipate, and there are a few reasons for this. The first is Cooper Rush's care with the football. I see him playing mostly mistake-free football against a Rams defense that hasn't forced a turnover since Week 2. I'd also expect plenty of Dallas fans to show up at SoFi Stadium, so I think the Rams' home-field advantage is minimal.
"I've also seen little from L.A.'s offense (28th in yards, 29th in points), which makes it hard to believe the Rams can run away with this game. Dallas has a playoff-caliber defense and an offense that can control the tempo. I'm predicting a quick-moving, low-scoring game that is decided by a field goal —and I won't be shocked if Dallas pulls off the outright upset here."
Beyond the fact that wide receiver Allen Robinson II has started off the season as mostly a non-factor with just nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, the Rams have experienced issues with running the ball behind a shaky offensive line, racking up the third-fewest rushing yards through Week 4.
With the Rams' offensive futility (aside from wideout Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee), the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense can keep the opponent's score in the low 20s, which is within striking distance for a potential upset. Dallas could knock off both Super Bowl teams from the previous season in a four-week span.
Predictions
Davenport: Cowboys
Ivory: Cowboys
Kenyon: Rams
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Cowboys
O’Donnell: Rams
Sobleski: Cowboys
Consensus: Cowboys +5.5
Score Prediction: Rams 23, Cowboys, 20
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
DK Line: Ravens -3
The Baltimore Ravens' record isn't an accurate reflection of how good they've played through September. This season, Baltimore has only trailed for a total of 14 seconds but fell apart late in games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
How did that happen?
Well, the Ravens' subpar defense, which ranks 23rd in scoring and 30th in total yards allowed the Dolphins to erase a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. Last week, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw interceptions on the team's last two possessions.
Baltimore has to finish on both sides of the ball, whether it's in pass defense or drives in the opponent's red zone. Kenyon isn't fazed by the Ravens' miscues against top-tier competition, though.
"The Ravens can't catch a break on their schedule. They've already had a shootout with Tua Tagovailoa and a home game against the Bills. Now, they host last year's AFC Champion. The Bengals seem to have found their stride after a pair of early-season losses but have to play a tough Ravens team on the road. The Lamar Jackson MVP tour continues in Week 5. Ravens should win this by at least a field goal."
Bettors need to remind themselves that the Bengals throttled the Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium with Jackson healthy last year. No one should be surprised if Cincinnati wins this one outright. Joe Burrow hasn't thrown an interception since Week 1, and he gets a soft matchup against Baltimore's pass defense.
Predictions
Davenport: Bengals
Ivory: Ravens
Kenyon: Ravens
Knox: Bengals
Moton: Bengals
O'Donnell: Ravens
Sobleski: Bengals
Consensus: Bengals +3
Score Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 31
Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
DK Line: Chiefs -7
After their first win of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will step into the bright Monday Night Football lights in a division matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the second-ranked scoring offense. So much for the drop-off without Tyreek Hill, huh?
The Raiders still have to deal with an offensive juggernaut in these rival battles, and the Chiefs just ran through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-ranked scoring defense last week.
On top of that, Vegas quarterback Derek Carr hasn't played well at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in his career. He has a 1-7 record on the Chiefs' turf as the Raiders starting signal-caller, and five of those losses came with an 11-plus-point margin.
Yet O’Donnell stuck his neck out there and backed the Silver and Black because he believes its offense can keep pace with Kansas City.
"The Chiefs scored 89 points in two games against the Raiders last season. The Chiefs look like arguably the best team in the league again this season. The rest of the panel is all over the Chiefs for good reason. In fact, I don't have a good reason to back the Silver and Black other than my belief that this is still a wild card-caliber team.
"Las Vegas will have trouble stopping Patrick Mahomes, so they'll need to score some points. The Chiefs defense has given up a league-high 10 passing touchdowns this season. We've seen Davante Adams, when with the Packers, carry an offense on his back before. He can still do that for the Raiders. Maybe the extra day will allow Hunter 'Third and Renfrow' to recover and get back on the field because he's been sorely missed. Ultimately, this is a gut-check game for the Raiders, and I'm rolling with my gut that they'll rise to the occasion and at least show that they shouldn't be counted out. Give me the points."
Ivory expects more money to come in on the Chiefs, which would cause the line to move a bit. Regardless, he's going with Kansas City.
"Chiefs -7 is a gift at this point based on the fact it can push if they win by 7," he said. "I expect the line to move to -7.5 or -8.5 by game time; Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense make this choice easy."
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Ivory: Chiefs
Kenyon: Chiefs
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Chiefs
O'Donnell: Raiders
Sobleski: Chiefs
Consensus: Chiefs -7
Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 24
