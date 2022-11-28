Browns' Myles Garrett Discuss Shoulder Injury, Rules Out Surgery 'Right Now'

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I don't know. I hope not," Garrett said after the game regarding possible surgery. "Right now, I'm not getting surgery. I'm doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I'm able to play through this."

The 26-year-old pass-rusher is in the midst of his sixth NFL season, and he has been productive in 2022, recording 8.5 sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles through his first nine games.

Garrett has already missed some time this season, as he was involved in a single-car accident leading up to the Browns' Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He suffered a sprained shoulder and strained biceps and was held out of the Atlanta game.

When healthy, Garrett has been a dominant force ever since the Browns made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Entering the 2022 campaign, Garrett was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, plus he had registered double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons from 2018 through 2021.

Last season was a career year for Garrett, as he set career highs essentially across the board with 16 sacks, 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits.

Garrett is one of a handful of game-changing defensive ends in the NFL, and there is no question that the Cleveland defense is exponentially easier to play against when he is out.

There is no other player on the defense who gets after the quarterback with as much consistency and ferocity as he does, and if he misses time, opposing offenses won't necessarily have to double-team anyone.