    Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins

    Doric SamSeptember 30, 2022

    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude.

    Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.

    Joe Burrow led the way with 287 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-31 passing. Cincinnati's star receiver duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase had solid games, but it felt like they had an opportunity to dominate the Dolphins' depleted secondary. The Bengals were held to 66 yards on the ground on 31 attempts, with Joe Mixon accounting for 24 carries, 61 yards and a score.

    NFL Twitter was not happy with Taylor's approach to Thursday's game, as it felt that he held back Cincinnati's offense throughout the night because of his predicability:

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Zac Taylor is Mike McCarthy without the mustard stains.

    Joel Piñeiro @Jp3538

    Can someone give Zac Taylor the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nintendo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nintendo</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sega?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sega</a> cheat code to go deep to Ja’marr chase it’s ⬆️⬇️⬅️➡️⬆️⬇️enter

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Bengals are 55% run on first down tonight:<br><br>12 runs<br>29 yards<br>2.4 yards/carry<br>-0.15 EPA/carry<br>27% success<br>longest rush = 7 yds

    Joel Beall @JoelMBeall

    Poor Burrow. Man’s shackled by Zac Taylor’s 1978 play-calling behind an o-line that couldn’t stop a three-wheeled shopping cart while playing in front of a crowd that’s sweating out fried chili and everyone is like “Woah what’s wrong with Joe?”

    Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL

    A FG from the half yard line is just gross. Yes, you take a 2 point lead but even if you fail on 4th down, you have Miami backed up into their own end zone with a backup QB at the helm. Zac Taylor continues to not be very good IMO.

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    "Do you think your offense can get a yard?"<br><br>Zac Taylor: <a href="https://t.co/GMyVySmOvU">pic.twitter.com/GMyVySmOvU</a>

    Connor. @ConbonNFL

    Zac Taylor is terrible. I’ve never seen a more predictable, non-creative player-caller.

    Bato @RealMattBarbato

    Is Zac Taylor the worst head coach to make a Super Bowl?

    Thomas Casale @TheTomCasale

    Someone said to me the other day, "How can you say Zac Taylor isn't a good coach? He just took his team to a Super Bowl."<br><br>Then I had to point out Jeff Fisher, Jim Fassel, Ray Malavasi, Raymond Berry, Bill Callahan, Ken Whisenhunt and Dan Quinn also took teams to a SB.

    Kofie @Kofie

    ARREST ZAC TAYLOR FOR CRIMES AGAINST FOOTBALL

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    Zac Taylor <a href="https://t.co/EPip0ZLF4S">pic.twitter.com/EPip0ZLF4S</a>

    Al Smizzle @AlZeidenfeld

    Can you imagine how good this Bengals offense could be if they had Ja’Marr Chase???! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sarcasm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sarcasm</a>

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Outside of the TD on the broken play the Bengals offense has done nothing tonight. Or for most of the season

    Tyler Warner @warner_kt

    This Bengals offense will be dangerous again when Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan accept they are better as a pass first offense.

    Mike Herndon @MikeHerndonNFL

    For a team with so many weapons, the Bengals offense is incredibly boring to watch.

    Sean @wolfkaosaun

    Stop. Leaning. On. Mixon. <br><br>There's a reason why the Bengals offense did well last week. They actually went through Joe Burrow and the receivers

    ParlayDoc @ParlayDoc

    The Bengals offense is truly as terrible as analytics suggest. Yea the O-Line needs to protect Burrow, but damn, you’re going against the 24th ranked D and 29th in pass DVOA… play calling is also brutal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetItTogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetItTogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengalsdolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengalsdolphins</a>

    Jared Arevian @JaredArevian_

    Embarrassing performance from the Cincinnati Bengal offense and Zac Taylor tonight.

    The Bengals entered Thursday's contest averaging 338.7 yards and 21.3 points per game. Those numbers are down from their 2021 averages of 361.5 yards and 27.1 points.

    Taylor needs to do a better job of adjusting his game plan when something isn't working. He attempted to run the ball too many times while Cincinnati had a clear advantage in the passing game.

    Bengals fans will have to hope for a better showing from Taylor when the team returns to action in another prime-time matchup on Oct. 9 against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

