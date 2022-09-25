TMZ: Rihanna in Talks for NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show After Taylor Swift Rumors

Sergione Infuso /Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna is in talks to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, according to TMZ Sports.

Taylor Swift was rumored to be an option for Super Bowl LVII, but TMZ reported the superstar turned down an offer after being approached in talks months ago.

It could make Rihanna the top choice after "multiple discussions" between her team and producer Roc Nation.

The Grammy-winning artist previously had the chance to perform at the Super Bowl after the 2018 season, but she turned it down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went unsigned after kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice.

"I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler," Rihanna told Abby Aguirre of Vogue in 2019. "There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Commissioner Roger Goodell has since admitted the NFL was wrong for not listening to players.

Rihanna would now be following last year's extremely popular halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. According to TMZ, there have also been discussions with another performer who could join Rihanna on stage.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.