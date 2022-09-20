Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA After Suspension

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension.

"This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green said on his podcast The Draymond Green Show (10:55 mark). "And so to think that someone like Robert Sarver, that is acting in that manner, can continue to represent us? That's bulls--t. You can't continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views. With speaking to people the way he did, with treating African Americans and women the way he has. That's not OK."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.