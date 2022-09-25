ESPN: Chargers QB Justin Herbert to Decide on 'Pain-Killing Injection' for Rib Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but "he's pushing hard to go," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old will reportedly make a decision during warm-ups on whether to take a "pain-killing injection," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture in a Week 2 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, though he showed an enormous level of toughness and played through the injury to finish the game.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after that contest. "There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

Herbert has already proved himself as one of the NFL's rising superstars at the quarterback position, throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes last season.

That earned him his first Pro Bowl bid in just his second season after he took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020.

If Herbert is unable to play, Chase Daniel will handle the starting position.