The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 211

Yadong's body language told the story.

Bleeding profusely from a gash through his left eyelid and beaten on the floor for the final 60 seconds of the fourth round, the young Chinese slugger heard the horn ending the session, laid flat on his back and breathed his way through the suffering before rising.

As it turned out, though, the gesture was his last of the night.

Referee Herb Dean conferenced with a cage-side physician for the third straight between-rounds session and finally pulled the plug on the fight because of the increasing severity of the cut, ending it with a doctor-prompted stoppage before the start of Round 5.

The win ended a two-fight skid for Sandhagen, who'd dropped split and unanimous decisions to ex-champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan, respectively, and had taken 11 months off to rededicate himself to the craft and resume his title quest.

"Song's good. I knew he was going to be good. And I think he deserved to come out there for the fifth round," he said. "But all I care about is winning. I robbed the guy of his power, and I went for takedowns. I made him play my game in there."

Indeed, Sandhagen was on the receiving end of powerful strikes through the first two rounds but landed the most telling one with a right elbow from in close early in the second.

The blood began flowing instantly and prompted discussions between Dean and the doctor while gradually forcing Yadong into a shell as he contended with rapidly decreasing vision.

Sandhagen became more aggressive and active in the third and fourth, landing elbows and knees from close quarters along the fence and finally converting his only takedown attempt in 14 tries with a minute to go in the fourth. Blood pooled into Yadong's eye as he remained prone to close out the round, and he issued little protest when the decision was made.

Each man landed 130 strikes overall, but Sandhagen had a 94-54 edge in significant lands.

"Gimme one of those guys who's fighting in October," Sandhagen told analyst Daniel Cormier when asked about his wishes for a next opponent. "I want to fight someone at the top."

Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling is fighting Dillashaw next month at UFC 280, while ex-champ Yan faces No. 13 contender Sean O'Malley.

"Gimme someone for Christmas," Sandhagen said.