Lakers' Updated Roster, Rotation After Reported Dennis Schroder Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers added depth at point guard on Friday by signing veteran Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

He'll join a group that already includes Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, though he could also see time at shooting guard if needed, as could Beverley.

The addition of Schroder will impact L.A.'s 2022-23 season depth chart, so let's take a look at each position and how the veteran will impact the team's outlook this year:

PG: Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder

SG: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV

SF: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.

PF: Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson

C: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel

Adding Schroder only creates more security in the event Westbrook struggles again in 2022-23.

Schroder spent the 2021-22 campaign split between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 64 games while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from deep.

In his first stint with the Purple and Gold in 2020-21, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 61 games, all starts, while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers replaced Schroder with Westbrook, whom they acquired from the Washington Wizards, in 2021-22, and he put together one of the worst seasons of his NBA career, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from deep.

L.A. tried trading Westbrook this summer, but there was minimal interest in the veteran point guard due to his $47.1 million 2022-23 salary and the fact that the Lakers were hesitant to attach first-round draft picks to move him.

So they acquired Beverley and signed Schroder, which gives them plenty of depth at the guard positions this season.

Still, if James and Davis fail to remain healthy, those additions might not mean much, and the Purple and Gold could be in for another disappointing finish after failing to make the postseason in 2021-22.