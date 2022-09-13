5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop

1 of 5

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

There was lots of hype surrounding Cam Akers heading into the 2022 season. After a miraculously speedy return from his Achilles injury last year and an impressive showing during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning playoff run, expectations were sky-high for the young running back.

Those hopes were dashed in Week 1 when Akers was hardly on the field and made almost no impact during the handful of snaps he did see. The 23-year-old was out there for only 12 offensive snaps, carried the ball a meager three times—gaining a grand total of zero yards—and was not targeted in the passing game.

It seems that Akers may not be a featured in L.A.'s backfield this year, especially not after Darrell Henderson Jr. logged 54 snaps and was far more productive against the Buffalo Bills. Henderson generated 47 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught all five of his targets for 26 receiving yards.

There is still a chance Akers can reverse course and become an impact weapon for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay blamed the lack of offensive rhythm on Akers' limited usage in the team’s disappointing 31-10 defeat, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire:

"We just really didn't get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything. I’d like to get Allen [Robinson] more involved, like to get a lot more guys involved. But overall, it was a tough night for us, and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision-making for my standpoint, and that’s something I’m looking forward to correcting.”

After an extended break following Thursday's unsightly showing, Akers could be much more prominently featured against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

The Falcons gave up 27 points to the New Orleans Saints and allowed 151 rushing yards on just 19 carries in Week 1. If Akers can't get it going against this opponent, he may be headed for a lost season.