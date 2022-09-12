MLB Rumors: Wilmer Flores, Giants Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with infielder Wilmer Flores, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Flores was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, but he is now under team control through at least 2024. The deal will reportedly also feature a mutual option for 2025, per Sherman.

The 31-year-old entered Monday with a .235 average and 18 home runs, which already matches a career high in 132 games. His 26 doubles and 65 RBI are the most in his 10 seasons in the majors.

The defensive versatility has been valuable, appearing in at least 30 games each at first base, second base and third base this season.

Flores also showed his value on Sunday night with a clutch eighth-inning home run against the Chicago Cubs:

San Francisco has struggled this season with just a 67-73 record, a far drop from last year's 107-55 mark that led all of baseball. Flores was a key part of the success, hitting .262 with 18 home runs and a .782 OPS.

It came after the former New York Mets prospect broke out with 12 home runs in just 55 games during the shortened 2020 season. He has certainly outplayed the three-year, $9.5 million contract he initially signed with the Giants, including his option for 2022.

The Giants could lose a lot of offensive production this offseason with Brandon Belt and Joc Pederson set to hit free agency, while Evan Longoria has a team option.

Re-signing Flores keeps a valuable piece of the lineup, especially with the ability to line up at multiple positions defensively.