    Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy Criticized by NFL Twitter as Cowboys Fall to Buccaneers

    Doric SamSeptember 12, 2022

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys put forth an abysmal offensive effort in Sunday's 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a disappointing way to open the 2022 season for Dallas, which is hoping to be a contender in the NFC this year.

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to get anything going Sunday and finished with 134 yards and an interception on 14-of-29 passing. He exited in the fourth quarter after hitting his throwing hand on a helmet. He was examined by the team's medical staff on the sidelines before heading into the locker room for X-rays, and he didn't return.

    The Cowboys' rushing attack wasn't much better, as Dallas ran the ball just 18 times and gained 71 yards on the ground.

    The game did nothing to inspire confidence in Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who made some questionable decisions Sunday. Many believe McCarthy is on the hot seat this year, and the team's performance against the Bucs didn't help change that perception.

    Both Prescott and McCarthy were subjected to the wrath of NFL Twitter after their Sunday-night stinker:

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    So DAK can get paid but Lamar can’t 😂😂 this is crazy

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Awful interception from Dak Prescott.<br><br>Protection can't last. Nobody getting open. Forcing to CeeDee.<br><br>If only there had been a huge window of time for the Cowboys to add players to help them.

    Jason Page @TheBackPage

    Again, poor choices from Dak. Lamb was wide open near the sideline for the first down.<br><br>He goes to the tougher option.<br><br>Dallas might be missing players. But it doesn’t absolve Dak Prescott. He hasn’t played well tonight.

    Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

    Anecdotally feel like Dak Prescott gets away with more near picks than any other ‘top’ QB.<br><br>Should easily have more than 1 INT tonight.

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Dak Prescott misses an open Noah Brown badly... and the boo birds are out.

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Dak Prescott is getting destroyed.<br><br>He can thank Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones for their brilliant team-building and support.

    Celene Zavala @Celenerz

    Can we fire Mike McCarthy?<br><br>PLEASE? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsDAL</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Mike McCarthy is such a bad coach.

    Jonathan Acosta @_jacosta

    The state of Texas has an issue currently with coaches underperforming relative to the talent they have on their team.<br><br>Saw it yesterday with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&amp;M, and tonight with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.<br><br>Both offenses looking ugly this weekend, at home no less.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Seriously, while he was unemployed, where did Mike McCarthy supposedly study how football has evolved and adjust his coaching style a bit? Because he just punted from midfield while being down 16 in the middle of the 4th quarter.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Did Mike McCarthy punt from minefield down 19-3 in 4Q. I find that an odd bit of strategy.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Conservative decisions to punt will never cease to amaze me. That wasn’t as bad as Lovie Smith earlier but still egregious from Mike McCarthy.

    FantasyPros @FantasyPros

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> offense has been so ineffective that Mike McCarthy hasn't even had an opportunity to mismanage the clock.

    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    This Cowboys offense is putting me to sleep

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    Even the Cowboys might not be safe against App State with the look of this offense tonight.

    Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh

    That right side of the Cowboys line is getting dominated vs the run here. Almost looking for blocks to get hung up on.

    Dan Molloy @DanMolloyTV

    The Cowboys offense is what the Bears offense was supposed to be.

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    Cowboys have been atrocious on offense tonight and I honestly can't think of a more worse QB performance in Dak Prescott's career <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a>

    The Cowboys offense was a far cry from the group that led the league with 407.0 yards and 31.2 points per game in 2021. Dallas has a lot of time to figure things out, but Sunday's performance was cause for concern.

    If the Cowboys will be without Prescott for any amount of time, it would be a major blow to the team's offense. It will be interesting to see what adjustments Dallas makes going forward to ensure another dreadful performance doesn't happen again.

