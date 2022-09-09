Stats That Will Blow Your Mind About the 2022 MLB Season

0 of 10

However hot you think Aaron Judge is, he's actually kinda-sorta hotter than that. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It's going to be hard to say farewell to Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season when it wraps up on Oct. 2. It's been a wild one.

As for how wild it's been, let's put some numbers to it.

Ahead are 10 statistics* from the 2022 season—the asterisk is there because there are 10 slides but many more than just 10 individual statistics—that are liable to blow your mind.

This next part is where we normally spell out the rules and standards for how a given list was put together, but not this time. This was as simple as seeking out statistical oddities that made us go, "Wow."

Now then, let's literally get off to a fast start.