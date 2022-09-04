Yankees' Aaron Judge Crushes 53rd HR of 2022, Sets New Single-Season Career High

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Aaron Judge opened Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a bang.

The New York Yankees star homered off Shawn Armstrong from the leadoff spot. His 53 home runs are now a personal single-season best, surpassing his output from 2017.

The four-time All-Star is also nine dingers away from setting a franchise record. Roger Maris' 61 in 1961 were the all-time MLB mark until 1998, when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa both surpassed Maris.

Judge is on pace to tie Sosa for the fifth-most in a single year.

MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted Sunday's blast had a 115.3 mph exit velocity, the highest this season on a leadoff homer.

Judge is set to be the gold standard in betting on yourself for the foreseeable future.

The 30-year-old resisted overtures from the Yankees regarding a long-term extension in the spring. His gamble is going to pay off in a big way because he has only increased his earning power on the field this season.

In May, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Judge should exceed $250 million on his next deal and didn't rule out a $300 million pact.

Before he hits free agency, the experienced slugger will need to keep delivering at the plate to help the Bronx Bombers arrest their current slide. New York isn't in much jeopardy of missing the playoffs, but its championship credentials have taken a hit in recent months.