NFL Preseason Storylines That Will Carry Over Into 2022 Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For most of the spring and summer, the dominant storyline in San Francisco was the future of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It wasn't a matter of if Garoppolo was leaving after five seasons and a Super Bowl trip. It was just a matter of where he was headed.

However, the trade market for the 30-year-old's services never materialized—at least not to the 49ers liking. And rather than release Garoppolo outright and potentially see him land somewhere like Seattle, the 49ers stunned the NFL last week, by restructuring Garoppolo's deal and bringing him back as Trey Lance's backup.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, even 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he's surprised that Garoppolo is back, although he thinks the development is the best thing for both player and team.

"We were always clear to Jimmy that salary cap wise and a backup role and supporting Trey and that if that worked for him, that was a no brainer for us," Shanahan said. "We just didn't think the chances of that were gonna happen. And it ended up being that way. And so, when it was all said and done, even though it was pretty shocking to us, we thought it was a win-win for both sides."

The 49ers have spent the entire offseason talking up Lance as the team's starting quarterback. But Lance had an uneven preseason and has started all of three games since the 2019 season. Garoppolo, on the other hand, just led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and has a better winning percentage as the starter in San Francisco than Aaron Rodgers does in Green Bay.

The Niners can talk up Lance until they are blue in the face. But the reality is that re-upping Garoppolo appears to indicate that the team isn't completely sure Lance is ready. And if the 49ers struggle early in the season, it's not going to take long for fans and the media to start wondering aloud if San Francisco's best chances of winning lie with rolling Garoppolo out again.