Report: Floyd Mayweather to Fight Mikuru Asakura in RIZIN Exhibition on September 25

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura as part of the RIZIN 38 card on Sept. 25 at Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

MMA Fighting reported the fight details Wednesday and noted it will be the first boxing appearance for Asakura, who owns a 16-3 career MMA record.

Mayweather's last official fight was a 10th-round knockout of UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017. He hasn't faced another boxer since September 2015, so it appears his career in that regard is over after he compiled a 50-0 record and titles in five weight classes.

The 45-year-old Michigan native has since shifted his focus to lucrative exhibitions.

He knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of a showcase on New Year's Eve 2018 as part of the RIZIN 14 card, which also took place at Saitama Super Arena.

Mayweather also faced YouTube star Logan Paul in June 2021. No winner was announced, but the fight was predictably dominated by "Money."

His showdown with Asakura was first announced in June, though no details were provided.

"My legacy is already engraved in stone," Mayweather told reporters at the time. "But it's still great just to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life."

Asakura, 30, could provide a little more resistance than Mayweather's previous exhibition opponents given his MMA background, but the results will probably be much the same in that the legendary boxer should control the fight's tempo.

"I'm an MMA fighter, but I'm going to use this opportunity and I'm going to use him to raise my name and value internationally," Asakura said in June.

No other information, such as the fight's purse or rules, was announced.