Predicting the NFL All-Pro Teams for 2022

0 of 10

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There's no question that winning a Super Bowl is the pinnacle for any NFL player or coach. Climbing that mountain takes an incredible amount of teamwork, talent and luck. Those who have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy are in rare company.

The next-best single-season accomplishment is an individual honor. The All-Pro team is extremely difficult to land on compared to earning a Pro Bowl bid. Of all the great players every season, only a handful at each position makes an All-Pro team.

Reaching the All-Pro team takes the right blend of elite production and respect from voters. Some of the all-time greats were edged out more times than you'd imagine for the honor.

For example, Tom Brady has only made six All-Pro teams in his 22-year career. Three were first-team nominations and three were second-team.

We've scoured the stats from the last few years and projected this season's outcome to predict the NFL's All-Pro offensive and defensive teams in 2022. We'll do our best to nail all members of the first and second teams.