Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint.

Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts.

It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff time.

Reagor has made just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. The acquisitions of Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown during the last two offseasons were clear upgrades, and Reagor has struggled to work his way up the depth chart in training camp.

The failure of Reagor to develop into a quality NFL receiver has been a particularly sore spot for Eagles fans, given Justin Jefferson—who was selected No. 22 after Philly picked Reagor at 21st overall in the 2021 draft—has emerged as an instant superstar.

Jefferson has produced in Minnesota at levels that shatter early-career franchise marks set by Randy Moss, while Reagor couldn't stick despite a relatively weak receiving corps when he arrived.

The San Francisco 49ers also drafted a quality receiver in Brandon Aiyuk four spots after Reagor went off the board, making the selection of Reagor an all-time Eagles draft blunder.

It's unlikely Philly will be able to recoup much more than a conditional Day 3 pick for its trouble if a trade is reached before roster cuts.