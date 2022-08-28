Diontae Johnson Out for Steelers with Shoulder Injury Suffered vs. Lions

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Johnson had a 38-yard reception in his only target of the game before the injury:

The 26-year-old earned a Pro Bowl selection last year after totaling 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.