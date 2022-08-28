Raiders' Darren Waller Fires Agents as TE Seeks New Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has reportedly cut ties with Klutch Sports and is seeking a new agent, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

He reportedly is expected to hire Drew Rosenhaus once he's eligible to do so Wednesday.

That followed a report from Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal earlier in the week that Waller was changing representation:

Waller, who has emerged as one of the most productive receiving tight ends in the NFL, is seeking a raise on the two years and $13.5 million he has left remaining on his deal.

While the 29-year-old had something of a down year last season (55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns) after injuries cost him six games, he registered at least 90 receptions, 1,145 receiving yards and three scores in the two seasons prior to that.

He isn't paid like one of the most productive players at the position, however, with the annual average value on his current deal ($7.4 million) ranking 17th amongst tight ends, according to Spotrac.

Add in the fact that he saw the Raiders pony up major money for receivers Davante Adams ($28 million per year) and receiver Hunter Renfrow ($16.1 million per year) this offseason, and Waller has a justified grievance.

Waller has missed time during training camp, with speculation that it might be contract-related, though the veteran tight end has been dealing with a hamstring issue. His head coach, Josh McDaniels, told reporters he wasn't concerned with the situation.

"He's doing everything he can to get out there as soon as he can be. I don't want to make a prediction on whether he will or won't be ready here in a few weeks, but I see him every day. He's in every meeting, he’s doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible," he told reporters Wednesday. "We don't have that many guys that are in that boat right now. Darren's certainly one of them. [He's] working his butt off. He knows that he's going to be a big part of this team and what we want to do and he's right there."

Whether he gets his pay raise is another question entirely.