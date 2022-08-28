Tom Brady on Bucs Return: 'Doesn’t Take Me Long for Me to Remember How to Play'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tom Brady took an 11-day personal hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp, but the veteran quarterback isn't too concerned about the impact of that absence.

"I feel good," he told reporters Saturday. "I've played football for a long time. I'm pretty good at it. Doesn't take me long for me to remember how to play it."

After seven championships, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three regular-season MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, Brady has more than backed up that assertion.

The 45-year-old returned to the team this week and played in a preseason matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, finishing 6-of-8 for 44 yards and leading the team to a field goal on his lone drive.

He didn't look particularly rusty, and while there are concerns about a number of injuries on the offensive line, Brady will have a collection of excellent weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette, among others.

The Bucs should be as dangerous as ever. The ageless Brady will be a major reason why.