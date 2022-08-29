NFL Players Teams Should Be Trying to Trade Before Roster Cuts

0 of 7

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The end of the NFL preseason is bittersweet.

For fans, there is joy in knowing opening kickoff for the regular season is right around the corner. Teams and players are less joyous in the aftermath of the third preseason contest since rosters must be cut down to their final 53 total by midday Tuesday, August 30.

There will be solid players who will hit the open market as rosters are squeezed to their 53-man limit. The realities of NFL contract structuring and draft pick investments make it difficult for more than a few newcomers to work their way onto a final roster.

It's not entirely uncommon to see free agents added earlier in the year or late-round draft picks released as they had an uphill battle from the start.

After scrubbing through preseason snap counts and training camp reports, we've identified seven NFL players teams should be trying to trade for before cut day arrives. Each of these players has shown a baseline of NFL talent but has fallen out of the rotation for one reason or another.

A fresh situation can be all the difference for these individuals to flourish.