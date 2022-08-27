DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Rashaad Penny Fantasy Outlook with Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In news that's sure to rock the fantasy football landscape, the Seattle Seahawks named Geno Smith their starting quarterback ahead of Drew Lock.

OK, that's probably overstating things, but the decision will obviously carry some fantasy implications.

It at least stabilizes the respective values of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett a bit because you largely know what you're getting with Smith.

The 31-year-old has thrown for 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 45 career appearances. He played well in relief of Russell Wilson last year, going 55-of-78 for 571 yards and four interceptions in three starts.

Smith does put a firm ceiling on the passing game, though. He's averaging 5.9 adjusted yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference, and he has exceeded 300 passing yards in a game just three times.

Metcalf and Lockett still figure to get enough targets to warrant spots in your starting lineup. Metcalf is the slightly more valuable of the two because of the threat he poses down the field and in the red zone with his 6'4" frame.

The more interesting fantasy storyline is how much Seattle's renewed emphasis on the running game translates on the field.

The Seahawks haven't ruled out Kenneth Walker III for their season opener as he continues to recover from a possible hernia. The doubt surrounding Walker's status would seemingly bolster Rashaad Penny's value.

But The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported Tuesday the team could still utilize more of a running-back-by-committee approach with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas.

Still, Penny had an encouraging finish to 2021, running for 671 yards and six touchdowns in the final five weeks. Even if there's some split among Seattle's backfield, the 2018 first-round pick should get the lion's share of looks, especially if Walker is out.

You don't want to reach for Penny too early, but he's firmly in RB2/flex territory.