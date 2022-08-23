Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-Release

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens—who has been the subject of more than a little buzz this summer—and Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were amongst the players to see a slight ratings bump in the latest round of adjustments for Madden 23.

Pickens saw his catch rating bumped from an 84 to an 85, his route-running stats get a slight boost, his run-block rating bumped from a 45 to 48, his impact block go from 47 to 49 and his overall ranking move from a 74 to a 75.

Parsons, meanwhile, saw his strength go from an 80 to an 82.

It's early days for the latest Madden release from EA Sports, with the game dropping last week, so a number of ratings adjustments will follow throughout the preseason and into the regular season.

But for now, Pickens' big summer has him among the players already getting a boost.