Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-Release

Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-ReleaseAugust 23, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens—who has been the subject of more than a little buzz this summer—and Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were amongst the players to see a slight ratings bump in the latest round of adjustments for Madden 23.
Madden NFL 23 @EAMaddenNFL
You've been calling... we've been listening ☎️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RatingsAdjustor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RatingsAdjustor</a> Hotline <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden23</a> <a href="https://t.co/jlXwXZE5Bk">pic.twitter.com/jlXwXZE5Bk</a>
Pickens saw his catch rating bumped from an 84 to an 85, his route-running stats get a slight boost, his run-block rating bumped from a 45 to 48, his impact block go from 47 to 49 and his overall ranking move from a 74 to a 75.
Parsons, meanwhile, saw his strength go from an 80 to an 82.
It's early days for the latest Madden release from EA Sports, with the game dropping last week, so a number of ratings adjustments will follow throughout the preseason and into the regular season.
But for now, Pickens' big summer has him among the players already getting a boost.