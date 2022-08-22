Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He's 'Good' After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bengals

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux said he is "good" after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New York coach Brian Daboll, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, said Thibodeaux will still undergo further testing on his knee.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A cart was initially brought out onto the field, but Thibodeaux walked to the sideline under his own power. After being evaluated in the medical tent, he went back to the locker room.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there was "initial optimism" that Thibodeaux avoided a major injury.

The injury to Thibodeaux occurred when Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss blocked him low and collided with his right knee. Thibodeaux lay on the field for a while until the medical staff attended to him. Despite being ruled out for the game, he was seen walking around the sideline and laughing with teammates before going to the locker room.

The No. 5 pick in this year's draft, Thibodeaux is facing high expectations as New York's edge-rusher of the future. The 21-year-old recently told reporters he is hoping to break the franchise rookie record of 8.5 sacks set by Azeez Ojulari last year.

Thibodeaux has already made a strong impression throughout training camp on his coaches and teammates.

"I think he's a special player," Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson told Steve Serby of the New York Post. "I think he's got all the tools, obviously that's why he was picked where he was picked. I see a guy who's hungry, who's constantly working … and he's got a magnetic personality, I just see a good team guy that knows his role and is trying to get better every day. I appreciate his humbleness and work ethic."

While it appears Thibodeaux's injury isn't serious, it can be expected that the Giants will take a cautious approach with its prized draft pick.