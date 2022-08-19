Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent.

Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can.

"It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen," he said of Tagovailoa's throws during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show:

Le Batard pressed the first-year head coach on that answer, and McDaniel confirmed it after giving it some extra thought. He also said it was all the more impressive because Tagovailoa isn't even throwing with his dominant hand.

It should be noted that McDaniel has been an assistant coach for the Houston Texans, Washington, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. He has worked with quarterbacks Matt Schaub, Robert Griffin III, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo.

McDaniel's comments echo those from Hill.

"Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught," the wide receiver told reporters in May.

Considering Hill caught passes from Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, that quote should give Dolphins fans plenty of confidence.