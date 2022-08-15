Former Raiders DE Carl Nassib, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and free-agent defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nassib made 13 appearances for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, finishing with 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

The 29-year-old was a member of the Bucs in 2018 and 2019, which was the most productive stretch of his career. He collected 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 29 appearances.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was the team's defensive coordinator in 2019, so he has some experience working with Nassib.

The Buccaneers opted against re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul. The three-time Pro Bowler was coming off a nondescript season (2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss), and third-year linebacker Cam Gill was poised to play a bigger role in the defense.

If the plan was to lean on Gill more in 2022, then it hit a snag when he suffered a Lisfranc injury in the team's 26-24 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Adding another pass-rusher became a necessity with Week 1 less than a month away.

Nassib has plenty of experience under his belt, and his previous stint with the franchise made him a natural fit to strengthen the Bucs' depth off the edge.