    Baker Mayfield Draws Positive Reviews on Twitter in Panthers Preseason Debut

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2022

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job might be Baker Mayfield's to lose at this point.

    Mayfield opened Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards. He looked good in his brief time on the field before Sam Darnold took over.

    The team indicated the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner would likely get only one series, so his limited cameo was expected. He generated some positivity in what was a small sample:

    Jonathan Stewart @Jonathanstewar1

    🧑‍🍳 baker mayfield lookin saucy!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a>

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    Drive stalled on a mishandled center-QB exchange and then a miscommunication on 3rd and 14. Decent start for Mayfield even though it was killed by a fumbled snap. <a href="https://t.co/H05aRbS9XB">https://t.co/H05aRbS9XB</a>

    Jaron Spor @JaronSpor

    Solid day for Baker Mayfield. 4/7 that included one throw away, one possible miscommunication and then one deep ball dropped but more of a great play by Washington, for 46 yards and went 3/4 on 3rd downs. He also had a solid pocket escape and picked up a couple to avoid a sack.

    Stephen Whyno 🌴 @SWhyno

    Panthers QB competition watch: Baker Mayfield 4 of 7 for 46 yards. Ran once for 3 yards, fumbled a snap inside the red zone and had a miscommunication with a receiver on third down. Now, to play the waiting game. Eh, the waiting game sucks. Let's see what Sam Darnold does.

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    So Baker Mayfield finishes his series 4-for-7 for 46 yards. Panthers get a field goal. Good showing for Mayfield in his Carolina preseason debut.

    Josh Bergeron @Joshpberg

    Baker Mayfield with some good plays on that first drive. Some good improvisation. But just fell apart there close to goal line.

    Roaring Riot @roaringriot

    MAYFIELD—&gt;SMITH IS THE NEW MONTANA—-&gt;RICE <a href="https://t.co/258tHmaOu1">https://t.co/258tHmaOu1</a>

    Darnold isn't going down lightly, though.

    Working with a short field, he hit Brandon Zylstra for an eight-yard pass before finding Rashard Higgins in the end zone for a touchdown.

    Carolina Panthers @Panthers

    A preseason red carpet rollout 😎 <a href="https://t.co/4km3e7LmvA">pic.twitter.com/4km3e7LmvA</a>

    Adam Gold @AGoldFan

    Second watch showed the pressure Darnold was under was caused when Ickey Ekwonu was beaten badly at LT. <a href="https://t.co/gXfc4lh1m1">https://t.co/gXfc4lh1m1</a>

    Still, one presumes Mayfield will look better as he grows more comfortable in Carolina's offense. He has only been with the team for a little more than a month following his trade from the Cleveland Browns.

    Fans will certainly be eager to see whether Mayfield's and Darnold's workloads against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19 provide any added insight into head coach Matt Rhule's plans at quarterback.

