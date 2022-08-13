Baker Mayfield Draws Positive Reviews on Twitter in Panthers Preseason Debut

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job might be Baker Mayfield's to lose at this point.

Mayfield opened Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards. He looked good in his brief time on the field before Sam Darnold took over.

The team indicated the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner would likely get only one series, so his limited cameo was expected. He generated some positivity in what was a small sample:

Darnold isn't going down lightly, though.

Working with a short field, he hit Brandon Zylstra for an eight-yard pass before finding Rashard Higgins in the end zone for a touchdown.

Still, one presumes Mayfield will look better as he grows more comfortable in Carolina's offense. He has only been with the team for a little more than a month following his trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Fans will certainly be eager to see whether Mayfield's and Darnold's workloads against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19 provide any added insight into head coach Matt Rhule's plans at quarterback.