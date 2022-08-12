Deion Sanders Says Pro Football Hall of Fame Has Lowered Standards for Inductees

Derek White/Getty Images

In the wake of last weekend's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders expressed his belief that the Hall's standards are dropping.

Speaking in a video for Well Off Media that was released Friday, the legendary defensive back spoke his mind about the Hall of Fame selection process:

Prime Time suggested that the Hall of Fame has become a "free for all" and that it "ain't the Hall of Fame no more."

Sanders said he thinks the Hall of Fame should be for "game changers" and not simply players who were "good" over the course of their careers.

The eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Defensive Player of the Year added that while he feels every Hall of Famer is "deserving," some should be recognized differently than others.

Sanders spitballed some ideas, such as giving the very best players a different color jacket than other Hall of Famers or putting their busts on a higher level inside the Hall of Fame in Canton.

The 55-year-old Sanders' comments are timely since the strength of the 2022 Hall of Fame class was a hot topic of discussion among fans.

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young were all inducted last week.

While each of them enjoyed great careers, it is true that none of them was transcendent players or even perennial Pro Bowlers, which led some to question their validity as Hall of Famers.

That is a discussion that will always occur with every sport's Hall of Fame, especially when there is a class that doesn't include legendary players.

The current system requires at least four and no more than eight people to be inducted into the Hall of Fame annually, but perhaps the perceived weakness of the 2022 class could lead to talks regarding dropping the minimum and maximum number of Hall of Famers required each year.