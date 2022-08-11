Antonio Brown Posts Graphic About 'Biggest Regret' Being Unable to See Himself Play

AP Photo/John Munson

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown reposted a graphic on Thursday displaying a seemingly fake quote attributed to him saying his biggest regret from his playing career was that he couldn't watch himself play from a third-party perspective.

Brown tweeted "Sincerely AB" when sharing the made-up quote which then compared that experience to seeing The Beatles or Jesus perform at Colorado's famous Red Rocks music venue:

The graphic outlined a number of Brown's actions that others might have considered regrets, including the alleged battery of a delivery truck driver to which he pleaded no contest and was ordered to serve two years' probation.

But there were a number of other serious accusations and interpersonal issues made against him that weren't included:

In 2017, he live-streamed the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room on Facebook Live following a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which included Mike Tomlin's address to his team. He later apologized.

He was sued by his former live-in chef Steven Ruiz, who said Brown owed him more than $10,000 in unpaid wages. They ultimately settled out of court.

Ruiz accused Brown of having a fake COVID-19 vaccination card he used to bypass the NFL's health and safety protocols. The NFL suspended him for three games in the 2021 season.

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of raping her on three separate occasions in a lawsuit. They settled out of court.

A different woman accused Brown of making unwanted sexual advances toward her while he was naked and covering his genitals with a small towel as she worked on a painting in his house. She later said that Brown sent her intimidating texts after the initial story went public.

After Brown left a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets in the third quarter this January, storming off the field, taking off his pads and jersey and waving to the crowd, it seemed pretty clear that his NFL career was over.

He indicated as much in May:

At his best, the seven-time Pro Bowler was the most dynamic receiver in football, with six seasons of 100 or more receptions, seven seasons exceeding 1,000 receiving yards and four seasons with double-digit touchdowns.

He was undoubtedly a compelling player to watch. But his legacy likely will be defined as much by his actions off the field as it will be by what happened on it.