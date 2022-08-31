Jalen Reagor Traded to Vikings from Eagles for Multiple NFL Draft Picks

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Reagor did not live up to expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles since they drafted him in the first round in 2020, but he now has the chance to turn his career around elsewhere.

The Eagles traded the receiver to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, ending his tenure in Philadelphia after just two seasons. Philadelphia will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 pick.

Jordan Schultz initially reported the trade.

Reagor became expendable for the Eagles in large part because of the team's revamped receiving corps. They have a deep crop of wideouts with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal, all of whom were ahead of Reagor on the depth chart.

Through 27 career games, Reagor has notched 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns. He also spent some time as Philadelphia's punt returner, totaling 321 yards and a touchdown on 35 returns across two seasons. However, in the Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, he muffed two punts and lost one of them in a 31-15 loss.

His NFL career got off to a rocky start when he suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss time during training camp in his rookie season. He was limited to 11 games that year after also suffering a torn ligament in his thumb.

The 23-year-old made a name for himself as a three-year starter for TCU. He was named 2017 Co-Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Big 12 second-team honors in each of the subsequent two seasons.

Reagor has the chance to revitalize his career with the Vikings. He will need to develop chemistry with Kirk Cousins to prove he was worthy of his draft position.

He'll fight for opportunities on a team that will have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and likely K.J. Osborn ahead of him on the depth chart. But the Vikings didn't have great depth beyond that, making Reagor worth the gamble.

Ironically, Reagor was selected one pick ahead of Jefferson in the 2020 draft, a decision that has proved to be a major misstep from the Eagles. Now, the pair are teammates.